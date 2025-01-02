Dr. Dre & Ice Cube's Sir Jinx Sues Warner, Atlantic, & UMG Over Legendary West Coast Rapper Yo-Yo

Sir Jinx, Dr. Dre's cousin and longtime Ice Cube producer, is going to war with the biggest labels in music over royalties for Yo-Yo's debut album. A lawsuit against Warner Music Group, Atlantic Records, and Universal Music Group claims that Jinx is owed 62,090 dollars in unpaid royalties for his production on the legendary West Coast rap star's 1991 album Make My Way To The Motherlode. Sir Jinx produced her most memorable hit, "You Can't Play With My Yo Yo." To add further strain, he claims to have already paid income taxes on the expected royalties, compounding the financial blow.
The lawsuit charges the defendants with breach of contract, bad faith dealings, and unjust enrichment. Beyond seeking financial restitution, Sir Jinx demands a full accounting of the royalty records to trace the missing funds. To add further strain, he claims to have already paid income taxes on the expected royalties, compounding the financial blow. The lawsuit charges the defendants with breach of contract, bad faith dealings, and unjust enrichment. Beyond seeking financial restitution, Sir Jinx demands a full accounting of the royalty records to trace the missing funds.
Sir Jinx Files Lawsuit Against Record Labels Over Yo-Yo's Debut Album
This latest lawsuit not only seeks to address financial grievances but also serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by creatives in reclaiming their rightful earnings. For Sir Jinx, the fight is not just about money—it’s about preserving the integrity of his contributions to a genre he helped define.
Yo-Yo's career pivoted to acting and video games after music. Her film credits include Jayson's Lyrics, Menace II Society, and Sister Act 2. Make My Way To The Motherlode solidified her as a legend in West Coast Hip-Hop. Many future female rap stars would credit her as an influence on their pursuit of rap. Female rappers to follow her include Lady of Rage, Saweetie, and Kamaiyah.
Read more: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop
[Via]