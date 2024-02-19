Domani Harris Compared To J. Cole After Release Of New EP, “Dear Jane”

Domani Harris is drawing comparisons to J. Cole on social media following the release of his new EP, Dear Jane, which dropped on Valentine's Day. In particular, fans have been sharing the track “Forever Lasting” to discuss the two artists.

"You hear his pops, Cole, and a little 3000. You can tell he really a student of the game," one fan wrote in response to the snippet. Another wrote: "This why i struggle wit him and artist like Cordae.. its tooo much like Cole." One fan argued the influence of Cole is a good thing. "Y’all like 'he sound like Cole' 'he’s copying J.Cole' and that’s exactly wtf we need right now, y’all the same ones who will listen to 5 rappers with 'lil' in front of their names, rapping and dressing the same," they said.

Read More: J. Cole Congratulates Domani Harris For "Delivering A Classic"

Domani Harris Attends 20th Anniversary Of Trap Muzik Dinner

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Domani Harris attends T.I. Hosts 20th Anniversary of Trap Muzik Dinner on December 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Domani previously spoke with J. Cole following the release of his 2019 album, Time Will Tell. He shared a portion of their conversation on social media at the time. "This project is f*cking amazing bro," Cole said. "You did such a great job on that sh*t. I really appreciate you sending that to me. I feel like I know you after listening to that, I feel like you delivered a classic. The fans gon' listen to that sh*t for decades bro. I really feel you. I'm highly impressed. When you played the shit for me in Atlanta, I knew you was talented. I heard it right then and there. To see you do that for a whole project, it's really impressive bro. Please keep going. Enjoy your project. I'm sure it's gon' blow up for you. It's going to be a slow burner… You did an awesome job."

Domani Harris Drops New EP For Valentine's Day

T.I.’s son Domani dropped new music for Valentine’s Day and it’s a vibe 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZqjnYiIUbu — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) February 17, 2024

Check out Domani's track, "Forever Lasting," from the Dear Jane above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Domani Harris on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: King Harris’ Brother, Domani, Addresses T.I. Fight

[Via]