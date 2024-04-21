Nicki Minaj Hurls Object Into Crowd During Show, Sparking Cardi B Comparisons

Nicki Minaj has kept herself busy as of late, making her way across North America on her eagerly anticipated Pink Friday 2 world tour. So far, her performances have been nothing short of impressive, with the femcee delivering hit after hit. She's also been joined by several celebrity guests like 50 Cent, Tyga, JT, and many more.

While the Queen of Rap is surely having a blast celebrating her new album with fans, that doesn't mean the tour has been totally free of annoyances. During a recent show, for example, someone threw an object at her during "Starships." In a clip from the shocking moment, it nearly hits her in the head. Luckily, it just missed her, though it did leave her visibly irritated.

Nicki Minaj Has Had Enough Of Thrown Objects

Looking outraged, Nicki picked the item up off the ground, promptly hurling it back into the crowd. It's unclear what exactly the object was, but fortunately, it looked pretty small. It's also unconfirmed whether or not anybody was hit after the "FTCU" rapper threw it. Either way, most fans can agree that she was justified, particularly considering reports of other artists being injured in similar situations. After all, she still has all of Europe, the UK, and Australia to get to.

The clip has, however, caused viewers to look back on another instance of a femcee throwing something into the crowd. This, of course, is Cardi B's infamous viral mic throw of last year. For those who don't recall, someone splashed the "Enough" rapper with a drink onstage, prompting her to launch a microphone at them. "This is giving cardi b," one commenter writes. "She wants to be Cardi B so bad," another claims. What do you think of Nicki Minaj hurling an object thrown at her onstage back into the crowd? What about social media users comparing the incident to Cardi B's mic throw? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

