SZA Threatens To Shut Down Australian Show Over Thrown Objects: Watch

Over the past year or so, there's been a trend of concertgoers throwing random objects at their favorite performers onstage. For obvious reasons, this is frowned upon by most, as it has the potential to result in serious injuries. Regardless, Drake, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Latto, and many more have fallen victim to it in recent months. SZA was even a target recently, though she made it clear that she wouldn't be tolerating it.

In a new clip making its rounds online, the "Kill Bill" performer is seen onstage, confronting an Australian crowd for throwing objects at her. She told them that she wasn't afraid to shut down the concert altogether if the behavior didn't come to an end. “I will leave,” she explained. “Do not throw up any cell phones, I’m a person. That’s cr*zy.”

SZA Fires Back

Fans can't blame SZA for addressing the dangerous audience antics and are praising her in The Jasmine Brand's comments section. After all, it'd be pretty tough to put on your best performance whilst dodging projectiles. "Y’all needs to stop this weird trend of throwing things at people at concerts," one Instagram user writes. Another says, "Stop the whole show ain’t nobody got time for that."

SZA isn't the only artist to fire back after being the target of a thrown object onstage, however. Last month, Nicki Minaj hurled something back into the crowd at her Pink Friday 2 tour after it nearly hit her in the head. It even sparked Cardi B comparisons, as the "Bodak Yellow" performer famously launched a microphone at an audience member last summer for splashing her with a drink. What do you think of SZA threatening to shut down a recent performance in Australia because the audience was throwing things at her? Does this bizarre trend need to come to an end? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

