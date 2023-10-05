Coi Leray Hit With Object Onstage, She Pops Off

During one of Coi Leray's recent performances, she was struck with an object thrown at her by an audience member. As expected, the 26-year-old artist wasn't thrilled about the incident, and was sure to let the crowd know. In a new clip, the hitmaker lets them know that she's not there to get messed with, and that she isn't afraid to defend herself.

"I'm from Jersey," Coi began. "I will really smack the f*ck out of you." She went on to tell fans not to "f*cking play with [her]," reminding them to "keep that sh*t on cute, or put it the f*ck on mute, b*tch." Most can agree that having your performance interrupted by a flying object would be pretty annoying, as well as dangerous. With that being said, social media users are siding with Coi.

Read More: Coi Leray’s Paris Fashion Week Flexes Begin In All Black With Tracee Ellis Ross At YSL

Coi Leray Reacts To Being Hit With Object Onstage

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a performer's gotten hit with an object during a show. Back in August, someone threw a book at Drake while he was performing. He also didn't take kindly to the gesture. Luckily, he was able to catch the book just before it nailed him in the head, but he issued a clear warning to the person responsible. "You lucky I’m quick," he told them, claiming he would have "beat [their] a**" if he had gotten hit.

Someone also splashed Cardi B in the face with a drink over the summer, resulting in her famous microphone-throwing incident. To this day, she insists the splasher knew what they were doing. What do you think of an audience member throwing an object at Coi Leray during her show? Do you think her response was appropriate? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Coi Leray.

Read More: Coi Leray’s Latest Twerking Video Almost Made Her Break Her Neck: Watch

[Via]