Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend.

The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts on various things with those tuning in, from interesting details about her upcoming single, “For The Night,” to her thoughts on the world constantly comparing her to another talented Black woman in the industry – Normani.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Chlöe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Addressing all of the comments about the pair, many of which Bailey believes are trying to pit them against one another, she said, “Let me tell you something: I love Normani. She is a bad bitch.”

“Her body is out of this world,” the “Have Mercy” hitmaker continued. “I wish I had her t*tties and she’s a great dancer and performer.”

The conversation suddenly turned more serious, as Bailey shared, “You guys don’t know half the shit that us as Black women in the music industry go through. And from what I’ve seen, she works very hard.”

“That’s why I sympathize so much, because I feel like sometimes we go through the same thing. But nobody knows that. So, I hate seeing how [people] pit us against each other. There can be multiple, phenomenally, badass bitches who can perform their asses off. It does not just have to be one,” she insisted.

As for the aforementioned single that Bailey is preparing to drop, she let the world know that it was penned about Gunna, who she was previously romantically linked to before his YSL RICO arrest.

“I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f*cking streams. I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna,” she dished. “I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview I believe.”

Hear what else Chloe Bailey had to say below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.