Rick Ross Ironically Vibes Out To Drake Collab After His Vancouver Fight With OVO Fans

Rick Ross should know by now to be careful with how he plays his Drake card during music festivals, but he's once again taking a risk.

Drake and Rick Ross' persistent beef is one of the most surprising and also tragic things to emerge out of the whole Kendrick Lamar battle. After all, the two were once iconic and very frequent collaborators, but their rift has made live performances and concert setlists much tougher to navigate... well, for Rozay, anyway. Drizzy has a whole cavalcade of hits he can play without his rivals, but many highlights in Ross' discography are with The Boy. So when he played their Wale collab "Diced Pineapples" at a recent festival, fans found this to be pretty ironic and not really something that you could flip into a satirical or ironic attack against the 6ix God.

Furthermore, this follows another recent festival incident for which Drake must have felt quite vindicated in his beef with Rick Ross. When the latter tried to play "Not Like Us" at a Vancouver festival, and was allegedly rude to people chastising him for it, a group of OVO fans attacked the rapper and they got into a scuffle with his crew. It was a viral incident that The Biggest Boss laughed off, but Aubrey surely had much more laughs. Ross continues to take this risk of playing with his name at live performances, but he's a massive troll, so who's really shocked?

Read More: The Game Gets Torched By Rick Ross After Losing Two Massive Lawsuits

Rick Ross Is Still Playing Drake Out In Festivals

In fact, this Vancouver incident provided more ammo for Rick Ross' other opponents like 50 Cent, so he probably regrets the whole thing. Fif clowned Ross onstage during a performance in Canada, asking the crowd why they attacked him and even asking individual concert-goers if they were the ones to lay the smack down. If anyone had responded yes, we're sure the Queens MC would've made a big deal out of it. If the Maybach Music Group mogul is a troll, then his G-Unit enemy is the biggest troll.