Rick Ross' Son Screams At Tia Kemp As She Makes It Clap On Instagram Live

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Rapper Rick Ross walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tia Kemp has been known for her antics on social media.

Rick Ross has been in the news quite a bit as of late thanks to his current feud with Drake. Overall, it's been interesting to watch play out, especially as the catalyst of this feud, Kendrick Lamar, has remained quiet. Fans want to see a response, but they might not get one. Instead, they will have to settle for "Champagne Moments," which has proven to be a success amongst fans. Amidst all of this, Ross has also had to deal with attacks from the mother of his child, William Roberts III. Of course, we are talking about none other than Tia Kemp.

Kemp is known for her antics on social media. Sometimes, she goes after the woman that Ross is dating. Moreover, she will even twerk for fans and get them all riled up. Well, recently, that is exactly what she was doing, as she was "making it clap" on Instagram Live. However, her son caught her, and proceeded to scream at her. “What the fuck is you doin’ out there?” he said. Kemp began laughing at the situation and eventually took to her story, where she made fun of her son for being offended.

Rick Ross' Son Was Not Impressed

“OnlyFans next!” she wrote. “How you think he got here? He grown now!” Clearly, she doesn't care too much about any of the backlash. She is out there doing her own thing, and she knows that the antics get more people watching her live streams. For now, fans still want to tune in, which means you can expect more of this, in the future.

Let us know what you think of these antics from Tia Kemp, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that her actions on Instagram are too much? What do you think of the way she has been going off on Rick Ross these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

