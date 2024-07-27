Rick Ross Shows Off His Wild Cash Stash: Watch

Rick Ross is loaded.

It's no secret that Rick Ross has a lot of money, but recently, he decided to show off just how much keeps on deck. In a clip shared by Daily Loud, Ross highlights what appears to be an entire shelf full of cash. He then reveals a table flooded with even more stacks, delivering some inspirational words of wisdom and encouraging viewers to "appraise" themselves.

While his stash is certainly impressive, it looks like social media users aren't exactly feeling the clip. Many are arguing that he would have been better off keeping this information to himself, as it could attract the wrong kind of attention. "He's asking to get robbed," one fan jokes. "Probably not the wisest move to show everyone where that is," someone else claims.

Rick Ross' Cash Stash Shocks Fans

Others think Ross should consider investing the money, but it seems as though he's got things under control on the financial front. After all, Rozay never misses a potentially lucrative business opportunity. This is even true when it comes to his longtime foes, like 50 Cent. Earlier this week, for example, he took a brief break from trolling to offer Fif a rare opportunity to work with him. "50 Cent I see you raising money for your film ideas. You asked a close friend of mine, I saw the renderings, the drawings of what you believe what your studio could be like in Shreveport. I'm gonna give you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come sit down at the table and present your ideas," he said.