Karlissa Saffold Defends Tia Kemp After Her Viral Hospital Screaming Match

Karlissa Saffold has weighed in on the situation.

Karlissa Saffold has spoken out in defense of Tia Kemp after she went viral for screaming at her ex at the hospital where he son is allegedly being treated for a gunshot wound. Filming herself discussing the situation from her car, the mother of Blueface explained that Kemp cares deeply about her children and the father tried her on the "wrong day."

"This why you can't play with no woman with a son with no tubes in they mouth," Saffold began. "That happened with Tia. Tia had a moment. She's going through something and y'all already know, she ain't got no time to play. You already know she'll cuss your big fat ass out in a New York minute. If her baby daddy got smart, he got smart on the wrong day." She concluded: "Leave people alone when they going through sh*t with they kids. Tia's like me. She'll die by hers. She don't give a f*ck."

Tia Kemps Gets Into Heated Argument With Her Ex

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "She be dying for attention. Let Tia talk when she’s ready," one user wrote. Kemp did come out and tell fans to only get information from her. She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Every BLOG has posted FALSE information!! Until u hear from me remove my child off your BLOGS and pages!! Yall posting the wrong person and information!" Other fans agreed in defense of Kemp's behavior.

Karlissa Saffold Speaks On Tia Kemp