Tia Kemp Held Back During Intense Hospital Screaming Match With Her Ex Following Son's Shooting

The video of Tia Kemp is going viral on social media.

Tia Kemp was recorded getting into a heated argument with her ex at the hospital where their son was allegedly being treated for gunshot wounds. A clip of the moment is going viral on social media, in which she yells out: "You mad from 30 years ago. Get over it," while being held back.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "I love how hard she said the B word!!! I’ll be currently saying it this way from now on," one user wrote. Another commented: "Those boys don't play about their mother and he had a good relationship with her and was the one that was usually recording her when she was doing her videos! Don't play with her like that she loves all of her children with her heart and soul! Prayers to her son! I wonder what was the backstory behind it, but I see she does like big boys and a lot of petite women do."

Tia Kemp Yells At The Father Of Her Son

Kemp first spoke out about the shooting in a pair of posts on her Instagram Story. In addition to thanking fans for their kind words and prayers, she added: "Every BLOG has posted FALSE information!! Until u hear from me remove my child off your BLOGS and pages!! Yall posting the wrong person and information!" Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, as well as blogger Tasha K had both been speaking on the alleged shooting. Check out the video of Kemp getting into the heated argument below. Further details on the shooting remain unconfirmed.

Kemp also shares a son with Rick Ross. Another one of the rapper's exes, Stoni Jones, accused Kemp of not visiting her son in the hospital amid a fiery back and forth on social media, last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tia Kemp on HotNewHipHop.

