Tia Kemp Alleges That Rick Ross Talked Smack About Diddy Before Arrest

Rick Ross has been accused of being two-faced with Diddy.

Tia Kemp is still airing out her ex Rick Ross for a bunch of alleged and messy reasons online, and she's not letting up anytime soon. Recently, she joined Tasha K for a sit-down interview on her Unwine program, on which they eventually talked about the Diddy scandal. Morerover, Kemp alleged that Ross actually expressed some negative feelings towards Sean Combs before his arrest, despite their publicly amicable relationship. Specifically, she claimed that he sent her alleged DMs about how he couldn't wait for authorities to take the Bad Boy mogul away so he could purchase some of his possessions.

Of course, these are just speculative allegations with no published or verifiable proof, so take Tia Kemp's claims here with a grain of salt. Previously, she had brought up the Rick Ross and Diddy connection in a negative light amid the former's federal charges for alleged sex trafficking and other civil allegations. As for Rozay's own words, he hasn't really said much on the whole matter, and engaged in spats with Kemp for other reasons. As such, fans find it unlikely that he will ever address this situation outright.

Tia Kemp Speaks On Rick Ross & Diddy

However, if this alleged Diddy rift is true, this should sound very familiar to Rick Ross fans who followed him this year in the Drake battle. "One things about Nostalgia, this party here?" the 6ix God recently said at an annual Toronto gathering before addressing his many hip-hop opps, including the Maybach Music Group mogul. "My real friends are definitely in the building. But I'm going to tell you. You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.

"They might try to move funny with you," Drake continued. "They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts." We'll see how that relationship and the Diddy bond evolve over time for Rick Ross.

