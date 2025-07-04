Metro Boomin has a couple of big projects in the works, including a collaborative album with the one and only JID that fans continue to beg for. There's also some potential for new WWE theme songs. But in the meantime, it seems like he is ready to give fans a lot of heat via a surprise mixtape coming out later this month.

On Friday (July 4), the producer took to Twitter and other social media accounts with the shocking announcement, which is a visualizer of him in a U.S. flag-draped square shooting out what seem to be fireworks with many wrestling belts around him. He didn't do much other than announce the mixtape will arrive at some point this July, which has fans feeling very excited.

Not only that, but the St. Louis native also released a full song to give fans a taste of what's to come. The Roscoe Dash-assisted track is titled "Slide," and it's great to hear the MC again.

Sonically, this is a very vibey and fun jam with playful drums and synthesizers, bubbly effects, and a dramatic guitar solo in the outro. If this is the pallet he's working with for the whole tracklist, this is synonymous with the summer.

Metro Boomin Mixtape

We will see whether or not Metro formally announces the release date for this surprise mixtape soon or if its release will also be a surprise. Given the fervor that emerged online immediately upon this announcement's arrival, it would be awesome to see a full surprise release these days.

Elsewhere, Metro Boomin is dealing with some legal issues, such as a copyright lawsuit against him, Future, and Kendrick Lamar for the track "Like That." The debacle concerns their sampled use of Rodney O and Joe Cooley's "Everlasting Bass," which itself samples Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby."