Two Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Big Boi's Uncle

Big Boi lost a family member to gun violence last month in Atlanta, and police have now made two arrests in the murder case. According to police, Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in on Wednesday after he fatally shot Big Boi's uncle, Remoin Patton, during a June 16 road rage incident.
Crumbley was booked into the Fulton County Jail for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He's being held without bail. Four days after the shooting, Janisha Crumbley was also arrested for hindering the apprehension of a felon. She was later released from jail. As this is new information, it is not yet entirely clear what relationship the Crumbleys have to one another.
Big Boi issued a statement about Patton, affectionately known as Uncle Moonie around the community.
"Everybody who knows Uncle Moonie heart aches. He wasn’t just ‘My’ Uncle, he was Unk to all that met him," he told WSB-TV, Atlanta's ABC affiliate station. "A moment of rage has in totally pierced the heart of my family forever. May Uncle Moonie’s soul rest in peace."
Big Boi also posted a video tribute to Uncle Moonie on Instagram with a caption that read, "Long Live Uncle Moonie ….Miss ya UNC 💔 To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
According to the Atlanta Police Department, cops responded to a shooting on the afternoon of June 16. They found Uncle Moonie dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police say Uncle Moonie was trying to make a turn when he got into a heated argument with another driver. That driver, believed to be Crumbley, pulled a gun and opened fire at him. Moonie was just 62 years old.