Two Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Big Boi's Uncle

Two have been arrested in the June murder of Big Boi's uncle, as the alleged gunman has turned himself in to Atlanta PD.

Crumbley was booked into the Fulton County Jail for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He's being held without bail. Four days after the shooting, Janisha Crumbley was also arrested for hindering the apprehension of a felon. She was later released from jail. As this is new information, it is not yet entirely clear what relationship the Crumbleys have to one another.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.