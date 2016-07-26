DJ Spinz is like the Hans Zimmer of strip clubs. As one of Atlanta's sonic demagogues, the producer born Gary Hill cooks gold in Georgia for the entire world to enjoy and attempt to imitate.

Every rapper in Atlanta has their go-to best friend producer to provide them with cohesive album filler - - but when a star is looking for a hit, they go to see DJ Spinz. Notable entries in Hill's bouquet of hits include Future's "Fuck Up Some Commas," Rich Homie Quan's "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," and Cash Out's aptly titled 1derful hit "Cashin' Out."

True to his label name, DJ Spinz is hood rich and counting.