SCY Jimm Is Feeling “Highly Favored” On His Second Album Of 2023

While SCY Jimm has plenty of music to check out on all DSPs HNHH has not had the chance to cover him too often. We first covered the Bunnell, Florida rapper a few weeks ago on a single with another rapper who is also getting a lot of attention right now. "Ain't Original" saw him and the eccentric BLP Kosher team up for a single with plenty of personality and energy. Both have their own respective and signature sounds already, giving them a leg up on the rest of the new faces to rap.

The ROOKIE OF THE YEAR already has a project out for this year with Trench Baby. That record came out back on April 14 and it was purely a solo project. For a rapper who is just trying to make a name for themselves, tackling a full LP with no features is a daunting task, but he managed to do it. Jimm is riding this wave with Highly Favored.

Listen To Highly Favored From SCY Jimm

"Ain't Original" lands on this effort, as well as a few other lead tracks. The first of the four was "Selling Slabs." Following that was "Members In," then, "What You Make It." Give a listen to Jimm's fresh sound and approach to music on Highly Favored, above.

Highly Favored Tracklist:

Kick the Door Bound to Hit Ain't Original (feat. BLP Kosher) A-Z No Smell Members In Detroit Flow What You Make It Serpents Retarded Big Pimpin (feat. Gloss Up) Ride for Shit Selling Slabs Takeover the World

