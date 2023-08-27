Real Bad Man Brings On Blu And C.L. Smooth For “The Golden Rule”

Who knew a part street clothing company also produced fire beats? Well, that is exactly who Real Bad Man is, as they have just come out with a terrific new single. This collaboration features lyrical geniuses Blu and C.L. Smooth. It is the ultimate conscious hip-hop track with a stellar but simple beat with a nice guitar riff loop, piano, and drum pattern. However, the production takes a slight but noticeable change when Smooth’s verse begins.

In addition, the song does not overstay its welcome either. At just under three minutes both MCs fill out the runtime with ease. The chorus is also extremely catchy and just as hard-hitting as the bars. The refrain is first performed by Blu and then Smooth teams up with him for the final one. “Knock ’em out for the count, count one to ten / Soon as the bout begins, the bout ends / And we ’bout to take you out for another win.” Furthermore, it includes a ringing bell as you would when watching a boxing match, adding a nice effect to it.

Who Is Real Bad Man?

“The Golden Rule” is a great song but who is the mind behind it all? Real Bad Man is a clothing collective that specializes in streetwear clothing. Their pieces can be found in stores in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. They have everything from hats, pants, shirts, and jackets and their designs are definitely unique. Real Bad Man is paving its own way and they have been since 2017.

Quotable Lyrics:

You still want mine

You get flooded by automatic percussion from the drum line

Uh, I’m still frontline

Wearing fronts while sipping fine wine during lunchtime

‘Cause eating emcees makes my fronts shine

