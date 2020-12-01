Real Bad Man
- MixtapesReal Bad Man And Blu Drop Their First Collaborative Album "Bad News"Real Bad Man and Blu come together for lyrical bangers. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsReal Bad Man Brings On Blu And C.L. Smooth For "The Golden Rule"Real Bad Man produces a masterpiece. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureBoldy James Gearing Up To Drop New Physical-Only EPThe new six-track project is set to release on CD, vinyl and cassettes on January 16.By Isaac Fontes
- NewsSmoke DZA Raps Over Real Bad Man Production On "Mood Swings"Smoke DZA details his "Mood Swings" on new 7-song project.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsBoldy James & Producer Real Bad Man Link For Impressive "Real Bad Boldy" MixtapeThis makes for the Griselda rapper's fourth project of the year.By Erika Marie
- NewsBoldy James Makes It Look Easy With "On Ten"Boldy James slides through with another slick drop off his upcoming "Real Bad Boldy" project, this one titled "On Ten."By Mitch Findlay