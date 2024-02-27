Real Bad Man & Lukah Tease Their Upcoming Album With "The Initiates Piece" Featuring Billy Woods

Real Bad Man, a hip-hop producer by the name of Adam Weissman, is also a founder of the streetwear brand of the same name. He also had a huge hand in Stüssy, Union and Undefeated. The Los Angeles, California native has been making beats since the turn of the 2020 decade and has been working with some of the best underground rappers in the business. Today, he, Lukah, and billy woods are teaming up for "The Initiates Piece."

Weissman really impressed us with his Bad News collaboration tape with Blu. So, we are naturally amped for this new project coming on March 29. We have no word on features or tracklist yet, but expect that to come later next month. This is also exciting because this is our first time covering Lukah and he really is someone we cannot wait to bring more of.

Read More: Nardo Wick Labeled "Boring" During "50 v. 1" For Refusing Liquor & Drugs

Listen To "The Initiates Piece" By Real Bad Man, Lukah, & Billy Woods

Both billy and Lukah have tremendous chemistry, trading great verses. Bad Man's production is also a standout with the lowkey guitar riffing amongst the heavy drums. The rhymes are complex, and the flows are on point. This is something we come to expect from Real Bad Man's projects, so we are amped to hear what is to come.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "The Initiates Piece," by Real Bad Man, Lukah, and billy woods? Does this have you excited for Temple Needs Water, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Real Bad Man, Lukah, and billy woods. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a war zone where I from every day and night I braced for impact

Before we learned reading and writing we were trained for combat

And to violently interact with each other the villages diffract

And for every gun clapped is another baby that's born trapped

With damaged nerve tracts yea we're lost and drown in incompetence

For some reason I fail when it comes to attaining consciousness

Read More: Taylor Swift Leaves Australia After Her Dad Is Accused Of Assaulting Photographer