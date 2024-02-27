Taylor Swift Leaves Australia After Her Dad Is Accused Of Assaulting Photographer

Being the biggest superstar in the world certainly leaves you open to the wrong kind of attention. That's the case for Taylor Swift who has always had to take pretty extreme precaution to prevent bad interactions with overbearing fans or paparazzi. Swift has been on her massive Eras Tour since last year and just wrapped up a stint of shows in Australia earlier this week. The shows had already been making news as Swift flew her new boyfriend Travis Kelce out to Sydney to enjoy some time down under.

Throughout her four show run in Sydney they hit up various spots like the Sydney Zoo. He even got an incredibly warm welcome from the Swifties during one of her shows. But her time in the city appears to have ended on a sour note. News broke overnight that an Australian photographer was accusing Swift's father of assaulting him. The story expectedly includes different details depending on who is telling it. A version that came from one of Swift's reps mentioned that the photographer reportedly threatened to throw one of her staff members "into the water." In the wake of the accusations, Swift quickly departed Australia. The next Eras tour show takes place later this week in Singapore.

Read More: What Is Taylor Swift's Best-Selling Album?

Taylor Swift Flees Australia After Photographer Interaction

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift was in attendance for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. That's because Travis Kelce's Chiefs were playing in the big game for the second straight year. They ended up winning their second consecutive Super Bowl and the ensuing celebration featured plenty of Taylor and Travis. During an after party they posed for photos with another cross-medium celebrity couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Those pictures ended up drawing attention online for Fox looking seemingly unrecognizable in them.

What do you think of Taylor Swift's dad getting in an altercation with a photographer in Australia? Do you think her quickly leaving the country implies anything about the situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Is Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl?

[Via]