Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift, And Travis Kelce

Fans honed in on Fox's face in the star-studded photo.

BYLavender Alexandria
5th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented by Live Nation

Super Bowl weekend often sees many of the biggest celebrities from music, sports, and entertainment all coming together in one place. This year that place was Las Vegas where the big game was played in the betting capital of the US. The game itself delivered plenty of excitement. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs took home their second straight Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the two teams needed overtime to definitely settle who took home the NFL's crown this year.

Unsurprisingly, after the big win Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift celebrated. They attended a star-studded after party where they ran into numerous fellow big names. Earlier this week a picture made the rounds online of the pair posing with another high-profile couple. That was the musician meets model pairing of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The pair have been relatively quiet in recent months but they continue to pop up together on occasion. But despite all the star power in the picture, much of the focus from fans was on Fox. Many think that her face looks completely unrecognizable in the newly released picture. Check out the photo that has fans talking below.

Megan Fox Looks Very Different In New Picture

In the replies to the photo fans share their responses to Megan's new look. "what happened to megan’s face" one of the most liked replies reads. That sentiment was shared by many throughout the post. "Why does Megan look like that?" and "That's Megan fox??? I didn't recognise her tbh" two other top comments read.

Pictures of Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl made the rounds all weekend. She was spotted hanging out with Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce's brother Jason during the big game. Additionally, videos of her cheering on Travis and the Chiefs also ended up floating around the internet. What do you think of Megan Fox's new look in Super Bowl after party pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

