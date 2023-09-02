Real Bad Man And Blu Drop Their First Collaborative Album “Bad News”

Producing team and street clothing brand Real Bad Man are back with their second album of 2023. This time it is another collaboration with another lyrically adept rapper. That MC is Inglewood, California’s Blu, who is known best for one of the best albums of the early 2000s, Below The Heavens. This album, Bad News, is the fifth team effort from Real Bad Man believe it or not. Two of them are with Boldy James, Killing Nothing (2022) and Real Bad Boldy (2020).

Additionally, Smoke DZA nabbed an opportunity in 2022 with Mood Swings. Finally, Serpent, the other project from this year, featured Kool Keith on every track. Now, it is Blu’s turn to work with Real Bad Man. Fortunately, but not surprisingly, this combo succeeds with ease. The tracklist is tight, just like the rest of Bad Man’s catalog, with just eight and it is just under 23 minutes.

Listen To Bad News From Real Bad Man And Blu

There were two singles ahead of the release of Bad News. “Aladdin” was the solo track with only Blu and it features impeccable bars and an odd and creepy beat. “The Golden Rule” with C.L. Smooth was put out next and that contained some jazzy production. Overall, this album is another great addition for each artist involved. It is easily one of the best lyrical rap albums of 2023 and might be in the top ten or five by the end of the year.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album, Bad News, from Blu and Real Bad Man? Which track is your favorite here? Should Blu and Real Bad Man make more collaborative albums in the near future? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases and all of the latest news around the music world.

Bad News Tracklist:

Bad News All Praise Due The Golden Rule (feat. C.L. Smooth) Aladdin Fall of Rome (feat. Cashus King, Donel Smokes & Definite) The Hurt Hebrews (feat. Planet Asia) More Bad News

