Lil Wayne Serves Up “Kat Food” On The Latest “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream

Doja Cat’s controversial new “Demons” single has also been in rotation this weekend.

September started off on a high note thanks to a New Music Friday loaded with hot releases from some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Above all else, we were happiest to hear from Lil Wayne yesterday on his “Kat Food” single, which took the No. 1 spot on our Fire Emoji update. The Louisana native teased the track on social media in the days leading up to its release, and we’ve been playing it consistently since it first landed on DSPs. Speaking of felines, Doja Cat also had a new song for us ahead of her highly anticipated Scarlet album.

As she continues to see “Paint The Town Red” find massive success on the charts, the California native showed us her “Demons” this month. In the song’s accompanying visual, Doja looks more chilling than ever in her sinister body makeup, though her lyricism is earning mass praise across social media. Interestingly, she and Lil Wayne have both been named as performers for the upcoming MTV VMAsm and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us in the fall.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Others who nabbed coveted spots on the latest Fire Emoji playlist are JID and Lil Yachty (“Van Gogh”), and the Queen of Rap herself, Nicki Minaj. The mother of one is preparing The Barbz for Pink Friday 2, giving us a taste of what’s to come on her “Last Time I Saw You” single. Following that comes a collaboration from Maxo Kream and Key Glock called “Bonecrusher,” as well as 38 Spesh and Conway the Machine’s work with Benny The Butcher on “Goodfellas.”

Finally, closing things out for our first update of September are EARTHGANG and Spillage Village, who joined forced on “Die Today.” Find all of our latest hip-hop favourites exclusively on our Spotify Fire Emoji playlist. Which new arrivals have you had in rotation so far this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

