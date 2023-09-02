Blu
- MusicBlu & Roy Royal "Royal Blu" ReviewWest coast rapper Blu and L.A.-based producer Roy Royal have locked in for a project which is quite brief, but endlessly memorable. By TeeJay Small
- MixtapesBlu & Roy Royal Bleed L.A. On "Royal Blu"The rapper and producer tandem from Cali have great chemistry. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMcKinley Dixon Updates "Run, Run, Run" By Adding Blu To The MixThis updates the most popular song from "By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesReal Bad Man And Blu Drop Their First Collaborative Album "Bad News"Real Bad Man and Blu come together for lyrical bangers. By Zachary Horvath