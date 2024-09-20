Blu & Exile Reassert Themselves With "Love (the) Ominous World"

Blu & Exile continue to be an underground duo to be reckoned with.

There aren't many better than Blu & Exile when it comes to underground hip-hop tandems. Or is there really any above them? That is a question that you may want to pose to yourself after listening to their newest project. That's right, this weekend, Blu & Exile are here with Love (the) Ominous World, their latest collaborative record as a group. This is their fourth one to be exact, and it's their first since 2020's Miles. Heading into this Friday, the multi-hyphenates had given fans two songs to chew on before dropping off the other 10.

The grand and celebratory closer "Love Is Blu", and the head-nodding West Coast bop that is "Gold" led things off terrifically. Some of the songs on this album really see Blu at his most braggadocious. "Undisputed" is perhaps the most obvious one of the bunch, and it's also one of the best here. On top of great rapping, Exile is also giving you quality in the instrumental department. From great disc scratching to bumping drum patterns and everything in between, he's really giving you his peak self. Overall, it's a fantastic return for Blu & Exile as a pairing and we highly encourage you give it a try.

Love (the) Ominous World - Blu, Exile, Blu & Exile

Love (the) Ominous World Tracklist: