Blu & Aloe Blacc Deliver Impassioned Performances On Exile-Assisted "Love Is Blu"

Blu is all about spreading love.

After just a handful days being out, Blu and Exile's new single "Love Is Blu" is quickly gaining a lot of traction with listeners. It's easy to see why because this longtime underground duo is still drawing in ears given their great track record. Both constantly and consistently deliver sound conscious and lyrical hip-hop tracks and projects, including their magnum opus in 2007, Below the Heavens. However, it's been quite a bit since they've collaborated, with 2020's Miles. However, they will be ending that drought in just about a month with their fourth album, Love (the) Ominous World.

According to Genius, it should be available on September 20 and it will feature 12 songs. Features will include Georgia Anne Muldrow, Fashawn, Cashus King, Pistol McFly, and more. Aloe Blacc is another one of those names to mention and he's also on this "Love Is Blu" single. It's the official lead-off track for what will be Blu's fifth record this year which is simply impressive. Exile lays down a head-nodding instrumental with inspirational horns and thick drums. Blu and Aloe harmonize well on the chorus and the former's verses are socially conscious and cleverly written. It's very honest about the current social state of the world and why more love needs to be spread every day.

"Love Is Blu" - Blu, Exile, Blu & Exile, & Aloe Blacc

Quotable Lyrics:

Stop giving up sections of this world off to Satan, leave the world contemplating

About the world we facing, that'll be amazing, rattle free the cages

If I was on top they would battle me for ages

But I'm from the bottom, that'll be the basement rappers be adjacent

Only at the placement at the placement

And after they spend everything that they make to society