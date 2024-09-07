Blu & Exile Promote Their Upcoming Collab Tape With "Gold" Featuring Nana & Ahmad Anwar

Blu and Exile (Blu & Exile) are one of the most underrated hip-hop duos of all-time. When it comes to the underground scene in particular, we wouldn't be mad if you had them ranked at number one. The Los Angeles, California kids just have that special recipe that no one else will truly be able to unearth or replicate. It's rare when they miss a step and it's why we are thrilled for their upcoming collaborative project, Love (the) Ominous World. According to a currently unreviewed annotation on Genius, they are expecting it to drop on September 20, so just a couple of weeks from now. We got our first taste of what appears to be a 12-song outing with "Love Is Blu" .

Frequent collaborator and singer/rapper Aloe Blacc appeared on it and as usual, the song bangs. It felt triumphant but it had some serious undertones to it thanks to the spirited and lyrically conscious performances. You normally don't go to them for catchy tunes. But "Love Is Blu" also had that going for it too. The same rings true for "Gold", the second single from Blu & Exile. The instrumental and melodies from Exile paired with the chorus give it tremendous replay value. Typically, when a song is sticky, it tends to not change up. However, Exile throws in some instrumental switch-ups to keep the listener engaged. Disc scratches, vocal samples, and ghostly and twinkly tones are things you'll catch here and there. Overall, we think that him and Blu went two for two with "Gold". However, we want to know what you think, so check it out below.