Blu Travels Through The "Wild Wild West" On Evidence-Produced New Single: Stream

Blu talks about his perspective on California crime over a gorgeous and tender Evidence production: a true recipe for greatness.

Meanwhile, with short projects like Roll Up under Blu's belt and many more long-form releases like Royal Blu in 2024, we can't wait to hear what's next. If you haven't heard "Wild Wild West" yet, check out the music video on YouTube below. Also, drop your thoughts on this song in the comments section down there, as well as some standout bars from the record. As always, stick around on HNHH for the latest killer hip-hop drops around the clock.

Furthermore, Blu unsurprisingly tackles the "Wild Wild West" of California crime, gangs, and street life in this new cut. The abc spitter goes over his past homes and neighborhoods around Los Angeles in particular, and comments on the normalcy of violence in these regions. The implication through the tender soul beat and its melancholy vibe is that he's trying to escape these cycles and not let these circumstances hinder him, while also showing empathy and solidarity with those still in the struggle.

Blu is easily one of the most legendary and prolific underground rappers over the past twenty years or so; did you really think he'd let up? Moreover, the Los Angeles MC recently dropped the Evidence-produced single "Wild Wild West," which is only available via its YouTube music video at press time (though it might appear on streaming services soon, so check your preferred DSP). Just a couple of weeks ago, he dropped another Evidence collab titled " Lost Angel ," so hopefully this means we have a full team-up project on the way.

