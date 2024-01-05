Blu Shares 5 Of His Old Albums On Streaming For The First Time

Fans of Blu were in for quite the treat today when the rapper unexpectedly dropped much of their back catalog on digital streaming services for the first time. While many of his more recent releases have been on streaming for years he shared some fan favorite deep cuts for fans to enjoy on their favorite platforms. Included among them are his 2002 debut album California Soul as well as Open, The GODlee Barnes, GOD Is Good, and Good GOD. The material spans years of his career from 2002 to his extremely prolific era in 2010.

Blu has continued to release music quite prolifically jumping on a number of other artists songs this year. Most notably, he teamed up with one of 2023's critical darlings McKinley Dixon. The collaborated on a new version of Dixon's acclaimed single "Run, Run, Run" from his new album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz?!. He also teamed up with Real Bad Man for a collaborative album called Bad News. The collection of underground and lyrically focused songs marked the first full length collaboration between the two prolific rap contributors.

Read More: Shady Blu & Babyface Ray Are The "Topic Of Discussion" In New Song

Blu Shares New Albums To Streaming

This wasn't even the only collaborative album Blu released this year. He also teamed up Nottz for a collaborative album called Afrika last month. The project is short but packed full of high-profile features including fellow acclaimed underground rappers like Quelle Chris.

His last solo project dropped back in 2021 with The Color Blu(e). The project was entirely handled by Blu himself with no features and each song featured it's own interpolation of the word "blue." A year before that he teamed up with produced Exile for the massively acclaimed Miles. The 90-minute album was packed full of features and netted praise from almost every critic that covered it. What do you think of 5 Blu albums from early in his career making their way to streaming for the very first time? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Real Bad Man Brings On Blu And C.L. Smooth For "The Golden Rule"

[Via]