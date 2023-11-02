McKinley Dixon Updates “Run, Run, Run” By Adding Blu To The Mix

We have another newcomer to the HNHH website! Welcome in multi-talented artist and rapper, McKinley Dixon. He was born on October 28, 1995, in Annapolis, Maryland. A happy belated 28th birthday to him, Dixon went to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, Virginia. He has been releasing music to streaming since early 2018, in January to be exact.

That was also the year in which Dixon put out his debut tape, Who Taught You to Hate Yourself? A short few months later, a sequel, The Importance of Self Belief would follow suit. He also has two other projects For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her and Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? His most recent release is a two-pack featuring his most popular song from it, "Run, Run, Run."

Read More: Rich Homie Quan Responds To Fan Wondering If He’s Still Rich

Listen To "Run, Run, Run" From McKinley Dixon And Blu

He grabs a high-profile underground lyrical legend, Blu. The track has a deep meaning to it, something that is a theme in McKinley's music. According to the Genius annotation, it "is a bittersweet reminiscence on a boyhood spent running the streets. Dixon’s memories of running as a kid takes on two very distinct and opposing meanings. Sometimes he spent days running toward fun and adventure and other days he was running away from the sound of gunfire and trouble."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new version of McKinley Dixon's song, "Run, Run, Run," with Blu? Do you prefer the original or the new rendition? Is this your favorite track from Dixon's last album, Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around McKinley Dixon, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

I make the devil mad dancin' with you

All the angels lookin' jealous 'cause ya halo is hoops

Hoverin' over your shoulders, wings usually is folded

I'm not used to extending them to tell you the truth

Pull me off the wall, growing my roots

Sheesh, what I'm running from, following suit

Read More: Billie Eilish’s Dyed Hair Leads To Hilarious Weather Map Comparisons