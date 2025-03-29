McKinley Dixon Links With Blu & Shamir For Uplifting Closing Track "Could've Been Different"

McKinley Dixon is back with his second taster to his upcoming album and with two artists he's looked up to for a long time.

To live like I'm blind, yet always guided by God And I do this for anyone who looks anything like my mom You askin me what I think, I'm just a poster on your wall And I think you know the answer is right in your catalogue McKinley, you showed me the importance of self-belief Be loved, be jazzed, you don't gotta be me

These two, along with Blu and Shamir, will be four of nine unique guests. That's a decent number for an 11-song project. But McKinley Dixon has proven to be a great curator as well. So, it's no surprise that all of the cast members have been put in the perfect positions to succeed. For example, Blu delivers a touching closing verse on "Could've Been Different," giving Dixon his flowers. The latter described it on his Instagram as a "full-circle moment," especially after being a long-time fan of the West Coast MC. Speaking of a 360 moment, this song feels like one too. Poised to be the closing track, it's focus on where someone is at now after a full childhood of dreaming of becoming someone special and what could be next, is captured perfectly.

McKinley Dixon is showing once again why he's not just one of the best hip-hop artists in the jazz rap subset, but also just in general. He's doing so with his newest single, "Could've Been Different," which co-stars underground California legend Blu , as well as the multi-talented Shamir. It's the Richmond, Virginia native's second preview of his upcoming fifth studio album, Magic, Alive! The soon-to-be 30-year-old began rolling it out over a month ago with the release of "Sugar Water." That featured Quelle Chris and Anjimile.

