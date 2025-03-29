McKinley Dixon Links With Blu & Shamir For Uplifting Closing Track "Could've Been Different"

McKinley Dixon is showing once again why he's not just one of the best hip-hop artists in the jazz rap subset, but also just in general. He's doing so with his newest single, "Could've Been Different," which co-stars underground California legend Blu, as well as the multi-talented Shamir. It's the Richmond, Virginia native's second preview of his upcoming fifth studio album, Magic, Alive! The soon-to-be 30-year-old began rolling it out over a month ago with the release of "Sugar Water." That featured Quelle Chris and Anjimile.
These two, along with Blu and Shamir, will be four of nine unique guests. That's a decent number for an 11-song project. But McKinley Dixon has proven to be a great curator as well. So, it's no surprise that all of the cast members have been put in the perfect positions to succeed. For example, Blu delivers a touching closing verse on "Could've Been Different," giving Dixon his flowers. The latter described it on his Instagram as a "full-circle moment," especially after being a long-time fan of the West Coast MC. Speaking of a 360 moment, this song feels like one too. Poised to be the closing track, it's focus on where someone is at now after a full childhood of dreaming of becoming someone special and what could be next, is captured perfectly.
McKinley Dixon, Blu & Shamir "Could've Been Different"
Quotable Lyrics:
To live like I'm blind, yet always guided by God
And I do this for anyone who looks anything like my mom
You askin me what I think, I'm just a poster on your wall
And I think you know the answer is right in your catalogue
McKinley, you showed me the importance of self-belief
Be loved, be jazzed, you don't gotta be me