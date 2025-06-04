McKinley Dixon Brings Infectious Energy To "Magic, Alive!" Single

McKinley Dixon is one of the voices in the jazz rap subgenre and he's proving so once again with "Magic, Alive!" It's the title track and final single to his next LP, which is out this Friday, June 6. The project will contain 11 songs and feature the likes of Quelle Chris, Blu, Ghais Guevara, ICECOLDBISHOP, Pink Siifu, and more.
So far, every promotional has been hitting but there's an argument for "Magic, Alive!" being the strongest of the bunch. It's a 2:41 explosion of energy and good vibes, something that McKinley Dixon wanted to bring to this song.
In a press release for this track, the Richmond, Virginia native said, "The video, and song itself, is a reminder to have fun, even if the world is closing in." This same line of thinking is also what this whole album is going to be about.
Overall, it sounds like we are in for another extremely cohesive and well-thought-out tape from the visionary. He also touched on the music video for the track and how the mad scientist idea ties in. "The video portrays me as sort of a mad scientist creating the entity that is 'Magic, Alive!' Making it a sentient thing that is formed through the intersection of magic, science and music with no other connection, to me, adds a fun layer of lore that doesn’t require much explanation!"
Check out the uplifting and optimistic single below.
McKinley Dixon "Magic, Alive!"
Quotable Lyrics:
Run it back, that magic track! I hear a bop
I'm my fathers child, so of course Imma dip, I hear pops
I ain't do my job, if this come off as a 'lil shock
But me and my n**** never had affinities for locks
And it stacks, instead of us watchin it all collapse
We huddle and between us a butterfly's wings flap