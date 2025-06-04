McKinley Dixon Brings Infectious Energy To "Magic, Alive!" Single

BY Zachary Horvath 154 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mckinley-dixon mckinley-dixon
McKinley Dixon is just hours away from delivering his highly anticipated AOTY candidate, "Magic, Alive!" All 11 songs drop Friday.

McKinley Dixon is one of the voices in the jazz rap subgenre and he's proving so once again with "Magic, Alive!" It's the title track and final single to his next LP, which is out this Friday, June 6. The project will contain 11 songs and feature the likes of Quelle Chris, Blu, Ghais Guevara, ICECOLDBISHOP, Pink Siifu, and more.

So far, every promotional has been hitting but there's an argument for "Magic, Alive!" being the strongest of the bunch. It's a 2:41 explosion of energy and good vibes, something that McKinley Dixon wanted to bring to this song.

In a press release for this track, the Richmond, Virginia native said, "The video, and song itself, is a reminder to have fun, even if the world is closing in." This same line of thinking is also what this whole album is going to be about.

Overall, it sounds like we are in for another extremely cohesive and well-thought-out tape from the visionary. He also touched on the music video for the track and how the mad scientist idea ties in. "The video portrays me as sort of a mad scientist creating the entity that is 'Magic, Alive!' Making it a sentient thing that is formed through the intersection of magic, science and music with no other connection, to me, adds a fun layer of lore that doesn’t require much explanation!"

Check out the uplifting and optimistic single below.

Read More: Judge Reveals Whether Or Not Lil Durk Will Face The Death Penalty

McKinley Dixon "Magic, Alive!"

Quotable Lyrics:

Run it back, that magic track! I hear a bop
I'm my fathers child, so of course Imma dip, I hear pops
I ain't do my job, if this come off as a 'lil shock
But me and my n**** never had affinities for locks
And it stacks, instead of us watchin it all collapse
We huddle and between us a butterfly's wings flap

Read More: "King Of The Hill" Star Jonathan Joss Fatally Shot By Neighbor

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
mckinley-dixon Songs McKinley Dixon Links With Blu & Shamir For Uplifting Closing Track "Could've Been Different" 1013
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.4K
run run run ep mckinley dixon blu Songs McKinley Dixon Updates "Run, Run, Run" By Adding Blu To The Mix 866
McKinley Dixon Recitatif Cover Art Songs McKinley Dixon & Teller Bank$ Team Up For Inventive Single "Recitatif" 609