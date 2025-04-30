McKinley Dixon & Teller Bank$ Team Up For Inventive Single "Recitatif"

McKinley Dixon Recitatif Cover ArtMcKinley Dixon Recitatif Cover Art
McKinley Dixon is currently gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album "Magic, Alive!" which drops June 6 via City Slang.

Today, McKinley Dixon dropped off his new single "Recitatif" featuring Teller Bank$. The dynamic, high-octane track and its accompanying video are fittingly trippy and set the tone for the Maryland performer's upcoming album, Magic, Alive! It will be his fifth album so far, and is currently slated for release on June 6 via City Slang.

"I am ecstatic to announce my 5th LP, 'Magic, Alive!' out June 6th via @cityslangrecords," he wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "A celebration that requires arms extended and hands raised high, this is a story of three kids, tryna bring their friend back to life and live forever. There’s so much to say but we have all the time in the world."

The announcement arrived with the release of the first single of the project "Sugar Water," featuring Quelle Chris and Anjimile. Magic, Alive! Will follow the release of Dixon’s album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, which he delivered in June of 2023. In an interview with DIY Magazine published shortly after the release, he discussed his relationship with jazz. 

“Jazz is kind of my own soundtrack, something I can talk with, rather than talk over,” he explained. “I think, because it’s not locked into a certain rhythm or form, I’m able to change the inflection of my voice - be louder, be quieter, be more vulnerable - and it isn’t weird when any of that happens, the way it would be if I did that over a trap beat, or if I just dropped a saxophone over a classic hip hop beat."

McKinley Dixon & Teller Bank$ - "Recitatif"

Quotable Lyrics:

As the past get further away, thoughts revoke they permission
To be called upon like gods, I need to make the decision

