McKinley Dixon Announces New Album, Unveils Vibrant Lead Single "Sugar Water"

McKinley Dixon is one of the most talented rappers under the age of 30 in hip-hop today. His 2021 third album, For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her, was a landmark release for him. That album put him on the map as a talent to watch out for. Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, his follow-up album, was somehow even better, with precise lyricism and some of the most beautiful production of 2023. Now, Dixon is gearing up for his next release, Magic, Alive!, which arrives on June 6. The lead single "Sugar Water" features Anjimile and the great Quelle Chris. The track is a strong single for Dixon to lead with. He and Quelle two fit a lot into just over two minutes of runtime Moreover, it's a good look at what fans can expect out of his upcoming release.

"Sugar Water" has a similar vibe to much of the music on McKinley Dixon's previous album. The production is jazzy, with a gospel flavor to it (primarily from the hook, which sounds exactly like something that would come out of a church). Dixon delivers an impressive opening verse. He waxes poetic about several topics, including rising out of a broken home and finding success. Additionally, there's some nostalgia, rapping summertime back where he came up. Quelle Chris delivers a short verse, reflecting on friends he's lost but still keeping his spirits high and moving forward with his life. Dixon comes back when Quelle Chris' verse ends to deliver another verse, which is much denser but still great. Overall, "Sugar Water" is a solid first bit of insight into what fans should expect from Magic, Alive! and is well worth the listen. Give the new single a listen below.

McKinley Dixon - "Sugar Water" (feat. Quelle Chris & Anjimile)

Quotable Lyrics: