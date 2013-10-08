Quelle Chris
- NewsQuelle Chris & The Alchemist Unite For "Iron Steel Samurai"Quelle Chris and The Alchemist kick off Mello Music Group's "Bushido" compilation with "Iron Steel Samurai." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHomeboy Sandman Releases New Project "Don't Feed The Monster"Homeboy Sandman drops off "Don't Feed The Monster" produced entirely by Quelle Chris.By Aron A.
- NewsQuelle Chris & Chris Keys Join Forces For "Innocent Country 2""Innocent Country 2" features Earl Sweatshirt, Billy Woods, Homeboy Sandman, Denmark Vessey, Josh Gondelman & Cavalier.By Aron A.
- NewsQuelle Chris & Chris Keys Release "Mirage" With Earl Sweatshirt & MoreQuelle Chris & Chris Keys attempt to heal through their new single "Mirage" with Earl Sweatshirt, Denmark Vessey, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsQuelle Chris & Homeboy Sandman Connect For "Sacred Safe"Quelle Chris gets ready to release his forthcoming project, "Innocent Country 2."By Aron A.
- MusicQuelle Chris & Chris Keys Are "Living Happy" With Joseph Chilliams & CavalierQuelle Chris and Chris Keys reflect back on some classic dance moves on their new collaborative track “Living Happy” that also features Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsQuelle Chris Drops Off His New Project "Guns"Quelle Chris releases his latest album, "Guns."By Aron A.
- NewsQuelle Chris Releases Soulful New Song "Straight Shot"Quelle Chris returns with a one-of-a-kind new track.By Alex Zidel
- NewsQuelle Chris "Calm Before" VideoQuelle Chris drops the visuals for "Calm Before."By hnhh
- SongsLoop DreamsDetroit rapper Quelle Chris drops off a new cut from his "Ghost At The Finish Line" project, arriving October 29th. That's some dope art too.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosQuelle Chris "Super Fuck" VideoWatch Super FuckBy Rose Lilah