Cavalier & Quelle Chris Drop Off "Shining Brighter" Featuring Pink Siifu & Denmark Vessey To DSPs

Two long-running names in Brooklyn's underground hip-hop scene are back with a new single, as well as a new project. Those two MCs would happen to be Cavalier and Quelle Chris . They have quite the chemistry together, working on tons of songs and records since the mid-2010s. This week, Cavalier and Quelle Chris have put forth "Shining Brighter". It's a sampler from their newest endeavor, Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other. The inaugural Death Tape was an EP called Black Cottonwood, and initially, it was a website exclusive release that you had to buy. However, it is now available on streaming as of December 8, 2023, nearly a full year after it came out.

For Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other, though, it seems that Cavalier and Quelle will not be releasing it on DSPs at all. Instead, you can purchase it, like the original, for $16.00. Although, the first one was a dollar cheaper at $15.00. However, to quench some fans' thirst, Quelle Chris and Cavalier are delivering "Shining Brighter" to Spotify and the like. The single features Pink Siifu, as well as another reoccurring guest in Denmark Vessey. In fact, the latter is actually labeled as the third lead artist for Death Tape 2 | We Gon' Need Each Other. If you want to buy the project, click the first "[Via]" link down below. Like most Cavalier and Quelle records, "Shining Brighter" is another unconventional hip-hop track. This one features a very unique instrumental with piano melodies dominating the instrumental. Check out the single below with the YouTube link.