Benny The Butcher Previews New Album With “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge” Featuring Boldy James

BY Caroline Fisher 510 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benny The Butcher Duffel Bag Hottie's Revenge Cover ArtBenny The Butcher Duffel Bag Hottie's Revenge Cover Art
Benny The Butcher's new album "Excelsior" also features Styles P, Sule, Fuego Base, Skyler Blatt, and P.R.E.M.O.


It's a good week for loyal Benny The Butcher fans, as yesterday (April 29), the Buffalo rapper hopped online to announce that he has a full-length album dropping this Friday. The exciting news came alongside a cryptic message as well as the cover art.

"Some of us jumped off the porch early and understood the game instantly," Benny wrote. "Some of us took a lil time. But some needed their hand held in every aspect and was only good at riding coattails. Then u got people like me…The Chosen Few."

To give listeners a taste of what's to come, Benny dropped off his single featuring Boldy James earlier today, "Duffel Bag Hottie's Revenge." He unveiled a cinematic accompanying music video too, which serves as a solid preview of the upcoming album. Excelsior is available for pre-order now and will follow the release of Benny The Butcher’s last solo album Everybody Can’t Go, which he unleashed back in 2024.

It’ll also follow the release of his 2024 project with frequent collaborator 38 Spesh, STABBED & SHOT 2. On top of the album, the duo dropped a short documentary about the making of it, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Boldy James isn’t the only exciting feature on Benny The Butcher’s new album either. The performer shared the tracklist with supporters ahead of the release this week, revealing that they can look forward to hearing from several more high-profile names. This includes Styles P, Sule, Fuego Base, Skyler Blatt, and P.R.E.M.O.

Read More: MIKE & Tony Seltzer Are Giving You "WYC4" On Their Latest "Pinball II" Cut

Benny The Butcher & Boldy James - "Duffel Bag Hottie's Revenge"

Quotable Lyrics:

They cry crocodile tears when they broke
I'm tuckin’ eagles in my belt and putting crocodile skin on the coat

Read More: Don Toliver & Doja Cat Rev Up Excitement For "F1" Movie With "Lose My Mind" Single

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.2K
Busta Rhymes Presents "Dragon Season Equinox" Listening Session Music Benny The Butcher Announces Surprise Album Dropping This Friday 3.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.5K