Benny The Butcher Previews New Album With “Duffel Bag Hottie’s Revenge” Featuring Boldy James



It's a good week for loyal Benny The Butcher fans, as yesterday (April 29), the Buffalo rapper hopped online to announce that he has a full-length album dropping this Friday. The exciting news came alongside a cryptic message as well as the cover art.



"Some of us jumped off the porch early and understood the game instantly," Benny wrote. "Some of us took a lil time. But some needed their hand held in every aspect and was only good at riding coattails. Then u got people like me…The Chosen Few."



To give listeners a taste of what's to come, Benny dropped off his single featuring Boldy James earlier today, "Duffel Bag Hottie's Revenge." He unveiled a cinematic accompanying music video too, which serves as a solid preview of the upcoming album. Excelsior is available for pre-order now and will follow the release of Benny The Butcher’s last solo album Everybody Can’t Go, which he unleashed back in 2024.



It’ll also follow the release of his 2024 project with frequent collaborator 38 Spesh, STABBED & SHOT 2. On top of the album, the duo dropped a short documentary about the making of it, which is available to watch on YouTube.



Boldy James isn’t the only exciting feature on Benny The Butcher’s new album either. The performer shared the tracklist with supporters ahead of the release this week, revealing that they can look forward to hearing from several more high-profile names. This includes Styles P, Sule, Fuego Base, Skyler Blatt, and P.R.E.M.O.