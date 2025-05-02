Benny The Butcher Swings Verses Like Conan In New Tape "Excelsior"

Following a streak of critically acclaimed releases like Summertime Butch, Benny The Butcher is back and re-activated in summertime mode.

After Summertime Butch, Benny The Butcher reemerges with Excelsior. The title, Latin for “ever upward,” doubles as New York State’s motto—a subtle homage to his home turf and an assertion of creative elevation.

This isn’t just a seasonal drop. It’s a statement of momentum. Benny introduces Excelsior with “Duffle Bag Hottie’s Revenge,” a raw new single featuring fellow street poet Boldy James. Their voices, gravel-rich and world-weary, intertwine with cold precision.

The track feels like a return to the stripped-down menace of early Griselda—eerie loops, surgical bars, no wasted motion. The accompanying video captures the mood with moody lighting and shadowy settings, grounding the music in visual grit.

Though known for his loyalty to traditional boom-bap, Benny has consistently evolved without sacrificing authenticity. Excelsior suggests that growth will continue. His catalog has matured from niche to necessary, balancing underground roots with mainstream reach. Each release feels like a chess move, calculated but ferocious.

As summer approaches, Summertime Butch and Excelsior signal Benny’s refusal to coast. He’s not just participating—he’s shaping the narrative. With Excelsior, he rises again, not out of necessity but principle.

Benny's previous project cemented his status as both a lyrical purist and a cross-regional unifier, further validated by Grammy and Emmy recognition. It featured rap titans like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, and Westside Gunn, alongside Detroit staples like Peezy and Babyface Ray.

Benny doesn’t just rap about ascension. He lives it.

Excelsior - Benny The Butcher

Official Tracklist

  1. The Corner

2. I Am The Program FEAT P.R.E.M.O.

3. Sign Language

4. $ & Power FEAT Skyler Blatt

5. Duffle Bag Hottie’s Revenge FEAT Boldy James

6. Toxic FEAT Styles P

7. B$F FEAT Sule & Fuego Base

