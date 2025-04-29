Benny The Butcher Announces Surprise Album Dropping This Friday

Benny The Butcher is returning and dropping his first LP of 2025 and he's bringing along some familiar friends.

2024 was also a big year for Butch commercially speaking too. He opened up his stretch of projects with his Def Jam debut Everybody Can't Go which received decent reviews overall. In general, though, the fans have been starving for a true standout record from him with the consensus being that his last great LP was Tana Talk 4.

The Butcher is coming and he's going to be reminding everyone that he's "still higher" than everybody else. This Friday, Benny The Butcher is returning with a new album titled Excelsior, which is Latin for the phrase in quotes above. The gritty Buffalo rapper has always presented himself as hungry and consistently someone who has a chip on their shoulder.

