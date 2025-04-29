Benny The Butcher Announces Surprise Album Dropping This Friday

The Butcher is coming and he's going to be reminding everyone that he's "still higher" than everybody else. This Friday, Benny The Butcher is returning with a new album titled Excelsior, which is Latin for the phrase in quotes above. The gritty Buffalo rapper has always presented himself as hungry and consistently someone who has a chip on their shoulder.
But he's also a very confident cat and this new album will presumably embody that. "Some of us jumped off the porch early and understood the game instantly. Some of us took a lil time," Benny The Butcher begins in an IG post announcing the project.
"But some needed their hand held in every aspect and was only good at riding coattails. Then u got people like me… The Chosen Few," he added. The project will be the Griselda veteran's first project/EP since his collab tape with frequent sidekick, 38 Spesh.
2024 was also a big year for Butch commercially speaking too. He opened up his stretch of projects with his Def Jam debut Everybody Can't Go which received decent reviews overall. In general, though, the fans have been starving for a true standout record from him with the consensus being that his last great LP was Tana Talk 4.
Benny The Butcher Excelsior
Well, he's got the chance this Friday, May 2, to prove the doubters wrong. As for the details of Excelsior, here's what we know. It's going to sport seven tracks and feature tons of talent both behind the boards and on the mic.
In terms of beat smiths, Daringer, Harlem Zone, Harry Fraud, Moose Tarantino, and Nyckles will handle things there. As for guest vocalists, Boldy James, Fuego Base, Premo, Skylar Blatt, Styles P, and Sule are going to be rounding out the supporting cast. Fuego and Sule are both signees of Butcher's Black Soprano Family imprint.
Moreover, it's most likely going to be released through said label. Overall, fans and fellow rappers such as Russ and guest star Harry Fraud are excited for this to hit the market. The former writes, "can't wait." Fraud adds, "🗡️🌊🗡️🌊🗡️."