Blu & Shafiq Husayn Drop Off A Hazy Three-Pack With Their "Roll Up" EP

Blu, one of the most talented rappers when it comes to both flow and writing, is back with a new trio of cuts for us. 2024 has proven to be a busy one already, as the Los Angeles California artist has dropped a single, an EP, and a collaborative album. Going back to that EP for a second, that was also a team effort. He worked with producer Shafiq Husayn to bring along We Bang. Similar to Blu and Shafiq's newest set of tracks, Roll Up, We Bang included three recordings as well.

According to Blu and Nature Sounds' Instagram accounts, both of these small care packages will be a part of something larger. "Blu and Shafiq Husayn are now announcing Out Of The Blue, a new album set for release on March 29th." This will mark their second tape together, going back to the 2018 mixtape The Blueprint. While "We Bang" was the lead single, that drop also had its instrumental and "Brains Blue" paired with it.

Listen To Roll Up By Blu & Shafiq Husayn

"Roll Up" does the same thing, as Blu and Shafiq have given us "Very Amazing" too. The first of the two is very chill with excellent rhymes from Blu over a bassy beat. "Very Amazing" is a different vibe, as the instrumental is more scattered and unorthodox. Be sure to check out the tracks above.

Roll Up Tracklist:

Roll Up with Shafiq Husayn, Jimetta Rose, Donel Smokes, & Tiron Roll Up (Instrumental) Very Amazing with Shafiq Rusayn

