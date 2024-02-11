Blu & Roy Royal Bleed L.A. On "Royal Blu"

Underground hip-hop has produced some of the greatest lyrical talents in the 50-year history of the genre. Blu, the sure-fire MC from California has been dropping some of the best material from the West Coast since the early 2000 decade. In fact, his 2007 record, Below The Heavens, is widely seen as one of the best rap records from that time period. Blu's prowess lies in his lyricism and good ear for production, both of which are blatantly obvious on his newest record.

The 40-year-old prolific spitter is following up a duo of projects in 2023. Bad News was the first of the two releases and that went down in August. That was a venture with Real Bad Man, a production and streetwear company that is on the rise. Then, in early December in 2023 Blu linked with Nottz for another concise listen called Afrika.

Listen To Royal Blu By Blu & Roy Royal

Now, he is back with another producer, this time with a fellow Californian Roy Royal. This is their first project together and it an entertaining listen. Roy brings some great soul chops and disc scratching into the fold and Blu raps with conviction. It feels as if they are repping L.A. like their lives depend on it. If you want passionate performances check this out.

Royal Blu Tracklist:

L.A. Blue The Royal The Same OG The Priceless (feat. Cashus King) The Living God The Legendary Before I Go Outro

