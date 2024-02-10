Boosie Badazz Moved By Airplane Proposal, Offers To Perform At Wedding For Free

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz is a jet setter, and as of late, he's gotten lucky more than once with moving airplane experiences. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter/X to reveal that he happened to be seated right next to Summer Walker's mother on a flight. According to him, the experience was nothing short of great, and even reminded him how much he misses his own mom.

"SIT NEXT TO @IAMSUMMERWALKER MOM ON THE PLANE," he wrote. "SUCH A SWEET LADY. US CELEBRITIES HAVE GREAT MOMS. I miss my mom n I’ll see you soon at MARDI GRAS." Now, he's showcased yet another touching moment on social media, which he was a very vocal participant in.

Boosie Badazz Has Another Touching Plane Experience

In a new clip, a man is seen standing in the aisle of the plane, waiting for his partner to leave the restroom so he can pop the question while Boosie films. Boosie was so moved by the whole thing that he decided to offer up his services, mostly free of charge. “I’m coming to the wedding and performing! Put me on,” he shouted at the man. “I’m performing at your wedding. No charge. Just take care of my flight.” After a few seconds, the woman finally exited the restroom, though she didn't initially grasp what was happening.

Eventually, she caught on once she saw various other passengers filming her, and said "Yes." Immediately, the whole flight burst into applause, cheering on the happy couple. “Ohhh, I got chills!” Boosie noted. It's unclear whether or not they actually exchanged information to line a performance up, but either way, Boosie appears happy to have been a part of the exciting moment. What do you think of Boosie Badazz offering to perform at a stranger's wedding after watching them propose, mostly free of charge? Would you take him up on his offer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

