Boosie Badazz Moved By Airplane Proposal, Offers To Perform At Wedding For Free

Boosie admits the touching moment gave him "chills."

BYCaroline Fisher
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz is a jet setter, and as of late, he's gotten lucky more than once with moving airplane experiences. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter/X to reveal that he happened to be seated right next to Summer Walker's mother on a flight. According to him, the experience was nothing short of great, and even reminded him how much he misses his own mom.

"SIT NEXT TO @IAMSUMMERWALKER MOM ON THE PLANE," he wrote. "SUCH A SWEET LADY. US CELEBRITIES HAVE GREAT MOMS. I miss my mom n I’ll see you soon at MARDI GRAS." Now, he's showcased yet another touching moment on social media, which he was a very vocal participant in.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Fires Back At Kodak Black Over Recent Diss

Boosie Badazz Has Another Touching Plane Experience

In a new clip, a man is seen standing in the aisle of the plane, waiting for his partner to leave the restroom so he can pop the question while Boosie films. Boosie was so moved by the whole thing that he decided to offer up his services, mostly free of charge. “I’m coming to the wedding and performing! Put me on,” he shouted at the man. “I’m performing at your wedding. No charge. Just take care of my flight.” After a few seconds, the woman finally exited the restroom, though she didn't initially grasp what was happening.

Eventually, she caught on once she saw various other passengers filming her, and said "Yes." Immediately, the whole flight burst into applause, cheering on the happy couple. “Ohhh, I got chills!” Boosie noted. It's unclear whether or not they actually exchanged information to line a performance up, but either way, Boosie appears happy to have been a part of the exciting moment. What do you think of Boosie Badazz offering to perform at a stranger's wedding after watching them propose, mostly free of charge? Would you take him up on his offer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Why Luka Doncic Signed His Jersey & How He Convinced Him

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.