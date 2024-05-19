Blu Drops Beat Tape "Abc" For Poetry Book, "LETTER"

When you conjure up a list of some of the best rappers when it comes to writing, you have to include Blu in those conversations. The underground California MC always delivers quality, and it is hard to find any flaws in the things this man does. However, he is no one-trick pony, as he is also a fantastic producer. Over this weekend, Blu is here to prove any possible doubters by coming through with a full tape of beats on a project called abc.

This is not just any regular instrumental hip-hop record either though. For this abc project, Blu partnered with affiliated record label EveryDejaVu to work on a poetry book. According to their Instagram, this project has been in the making for about eight years now. "After many years and many versions, LETTER, a poetry book finally gets to see the light!" LETTER was so highly anticipated that all of the first edition copies were scooped up in the first two hours.

Luckily though, the label announced that a second wave of the title will be coming with some extra goodies as well. For now, the album can be streamed or purchased digitally on Bandcamp. The accompanying abc album spans just under a half an hour, which in this culminates into 15 tracks. The instrumentals seem to fit a poetry book. The beats are colorful and include creative sample flips, as well as a glitchy and carefree presentation.

do u c doe boy i love you hip hop do you love me yo return the record girls beeper buddy her fav color ode green eyes compton watts the good children & heaven blown' in the wind lil elvis

