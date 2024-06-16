Blu Recalls His "Lost Angel" Days On Evidence-Produced Single

Hip Hop legends collide on "Lost Angel," as Blu gets candid about rebuilding his life over an undeniable Evidence production.

As he prepares to show up and show out at Rhymefest in Los Angeles this August, Blu is back with a single where he opens his hands and heart to the world. The emcee has always stood ten toes down for the City of Angels, often reflecting his experience as an L.A. native in his art. This week, he gifts us with "Lost Angel," a track where he bears it all as he spins lyrical tales of what he's had to part with—some things taken, leaving him to rebuild.

Evidence, a fellow L.A. native who needs no introduction, also produced this slow banger. However, for those unfamiliar, Evidence's talents have been admired for decades. This may be as an iconic member of Dilated Peoples or through his collaborative work with The Alchemist under their moniker, Step Brothers. Further, Evidence shot the visual to "Lost Angel," showing the familiar landmarks of L.A., from streets lined with palm trees to the grittier blocks on Crenshaw Blvd.

"This album is dedicated to L.A.," Blu also says in the opener. "And everybody who helped me get home. Every step of the way." The rapper then eases swiftly into sharing a tale of losing it all, musically and personally. He further speaks of his upbringing, better days, and facing hard truths that could have broken him down. This is another one for the books, so check out Blu's "Lost Angel," produced by Evidence, and let us know what you think.

Blu Wanders The Streets Of L.A. In "Lost Angel" Visual

