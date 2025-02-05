ZelooperZ, Real Bad Man & The Alchemist Deliver Delightfully Breezy "In The Wind" Single

For the first time in their careers, Detroit rapper ZelooperZ and Los Angeles native producer Real Bad Man are teaming up for a full album. Dear Psilocybin will be out this Friday (Feb. 7) so we are just about 48 hours away from show time. So far, this underground duo has already delivered its lead single "Sweet Celine." If you have not been able to check that one out yet, we highly recommend you do. Of everything we have laid our ears on this year, it's up there for best instrumental. It uses a unique blend of guitar and piano with subtle hints of bass. It creates a truly mesmerizing listening experience, and it will elevate you to a higher plane. With a title like Dear Psilocybin, it's evident that ZelooperZ and Real Bad Man are going for a loopy and hallucinogenic atmosphere.
So far, the new duo is achieving that and then some thanks to the arrival of "In The Wind" as well. This will most likely be the last look at the project and thankfully, it's keeping our hopes high. Track two of 13 is arguably better than its predecessor with a truly heavenly beat from Bad Man. It feels like we are being whisked away to a place of ultimate peace and serenity with the sounds of breeze blowing in all directions throughout the instrumental. Additionally, there are enchanting flute sections adding to the meditative experience. The Alchemist is also on this one, providing a vivid verse on the backend. This album may not get a ton of mainstream looks but Dear Psilocybin is turning into one of our most anticipated records of 2025.