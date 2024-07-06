Previous Industries Dissect Terrific Abstract Productions On Their Debut Tape "Service Merchandise"

For 11 tracks, you are getting Eagle, Dave, and RIFT in their element, but it doesn't get stale.

Previous Industries may be the so-called new kid on the block when it comes to hip-hop groups. However, the chemistry that Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT showcase on their debut album Service Merchandise, is quite impressive. To some that may be a surprise. But all three guys have been rapping for years and sharing that Chicago connection helps as well. It is why this uniting of underground talents is such a W, as the trio displays patience with each other. It never feels like either of them are stepping on one another's toes. They swap out at the perfect time every time, so the guys all receive the ideal amount of time to show off their rhymes. Previous Industries has been working toward Service Merchandise for a little bit now after announcing that they would be joining forces in January.

On top of this bombshell, they got right to it, dropping their inaugural singles, "Showbiz" and "Braids". Then, about three months later, Previous Industries would release "Pliers", followed by "Zayre" in June. All four singles were pretty stellar, and they accurately depict what you are getting from them on the LP. That being surgical rhyme schemes and bars over jazzy and abstract instrumentals. Speaking of the latter, each one carries a unique personality. Whether it be the actual instruments or the incredible sample flips, Previous Industries are providing listeners with creatively lush soundscapes for 11 cuts. Give Service Merchandise a whirl if you are looking for engaging underground excellence.

Listen To Service Merchandise By Previous Industries

Service Merchandise Tracklist:

  1. Showbiz
  2. Pliers
  3. Braids
  4. Roebuck
  5. Montgomery Ward
  6. White Hen
  7. Babbages
  8. Fotomat
  9. Dominick's
  10. Zayre
  11. Kay Bee

