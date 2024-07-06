Previous Industries Dissect Terrific Abstract Productions On Their Debut Tape "Service Merchandise"

Previous Industries may be the so-called new kid on the block when it comes to hip-hop groups. However, the chemistry that Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT showcase on their debut album Service Merchandise, is quite impressive. To some that may be a surprise. But all three guys have been rapping for years and sharing that Chicago connection helps as well. It is why this uniting of underground talents is such a W, as the trio displays patience with each other. It never feels like either of them are stepping on one another's toes. They swap out at the perfect time every time, so the guys all receive the ideal amount of time to show off their rhymes. Previous Industries has been working toward Service Merchandise for a little bit now after announcing that they would be joining forces in January.