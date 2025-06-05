Open Mike Eagle Announces New Concept Record With Release Of "contraband (the plug has bags for me)"

Open Mike Eagle will be dropping "Neighborhood Gods Unlimited" on July 11 with features from his Previous Industries group mates.

Open Mike Eagle is getting back into the swing of things solo wise. This summer, he will be unleashing a new album. The Chicago native will be dropping Neighborhood Gods Unlimited on July 11. Features include Mr. Aquil, Still Rift, and Video Dave.

The latter two guests are his Previous Industries band mates. He helped form the group at the top of 2024. He was helping get that project off the ground, putting out their debut album, Service Merchandise in June. Then, in March of this year, they came back with Evergreen Plaza, a five-song EP.

However, now that things are settling in there, Open Mike Eagle is committing his time to his own catalog. Overall, this new album is off to a great start with this lead single, "contraband (the plug has bags for me)."

Produced by Kenny Segal, the track blends jazz and alternative hip-hop elements flawlessly. It's smooth, leaving a perfect backdrop for OME's storytelling. He floats on it, talking about growing up in an environment that didn't complement his personality.

As caught by Stereogum, Eagle says that his childhood was a rough challenge. He explained how this helped generate the idea for this record in a press release. "The trauma at the center of Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is mine. I was shattered as a young person, and I spent the majority of my life not knowing it. In my ignorance, I would go on to shatter myself even further because it was all I knew. This is a story about how people who are trying to find themselves get confused when they encounter things that remind them of themselves…"

Open Mike Eagle "contraband (the plug has bags for me)"

