Open Mike Eagle Gets Real On New Single "my co-worker clark kent's secret black box"

BY Devin Morton 143 Views
Open Mike Eagle is back with another single, referencing Clark Kent ahead of an album that drops the same day as "Superman."

Open Mike Eagle is preparing to drop his tenth solo album, Neighborhood Gods Unlimited, on July 11. James Gunn's Superman movie also comes out on July 11. Coincidentally (or perhaps intentionally), the most recent single from OME is titled "my co-worker clark kent's secret black box," and features direct references to the Superman character.

Open Mike Eagle is one of the most consistent rappers alive, and the new track is no different. Mike raps on a lush beat, produced by K-NITE, about a couple of topics. He does it with the flair that only OME can do it with.

The song's first verse is from the point of view of a disgruntled Daily Planet (the newspaper Clark Kent works for) employee. The employee is annoyed that no one except for him can seem to see that Clark is also Superman. People in the office find it to be coincidental that Clark always leaves when villains attack, but the employee sees him for who he really is.

The second verse is about people who give up on their dreams (which OME said himself in the X post promoting the song). He admonishes those who didn't put the effort in. Mike specifically mentions people "writing raps on work time" but not doing anything with them. "You probably parent like Goku [...] your own kids don't know you," he concludes the verse with. It's a funny ending to another quality showing from one of hip-hop's finest. Check out "my co-worker clark kent's secret black box" below.

Open Mike Eagle - "my co-worker clark kent's secret black box"

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't nobody in the office find him
Like it's all just happenstances
That whеnever he go back to Kansas
And thеse aliens attack Manhattan
And the person that defends the island
It's him—without the hat and glasses

