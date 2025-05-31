Aesop Rock isn't your most traditional rapper, but he's always managed to stay relevant. He can attribute that to his unparalleled pen and esoteric storytelling skills. He's also a heck of hard worker, producing his own bodies of work on the regular.
The New York native's aforementioned toolbox is at work on his new album, Black Hole Superette. Some folks are already dubbing it his best work, but it isn't hard to see why. The dense rhyme schemes and patterns are all over the 18-track project, with "Checkers," "Costco," and "Charlie Horse" being a handful.
Speaking of that latter track, the features are on point as well. Lupe Fiasco and Homeboy Sandman join Aesop Rock there. But there's also Armand Hammer (E L U C I D and billy woods), Open Mike Eagle, and Hanni El Khatib are perfectly placed.
But something that Black Hole Superette possesses is its ability to talk about the eveyday things and make them interesting. "Charlie Horse" is one of them. Just listen to the mastery from all three wordsmiths and you'll see what we mean.
Overall, Aesop Rock has another winner with this fourth standalone project of the 2020s decade. Check it out now on your favorite streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, below.
Aesop Rock Black Hole Superette
Black Hole Superette Tracklist:
- Secret Knock
- Checkers
- Movie Night
- EWR - Terminal A, Gate 20
- 1010WINS with Armand Hammer
- So Be It with Open Mike Eagle
- Send Help
- John Something
- Ice Sold Here
- Costco
- Bird School
- Snail Zero
- Charlie Horse with Homeboy Sandman, Lupe Fiasco
- Steel Wool
- Black Plums
- The Red Phone
- Himalayan Yak Chew
- Unbelievable Shenanigans with Hanni El Khatib