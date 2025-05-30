Suge Knight Alleges That Dr. Dre Put Out A Hit On Him For $20K

Dr. Dre and Suge Knight, along with the rest of Death Row Records, had a pretty contentious close to their relationship in the late 1990s. That rift continues to show up today, even via shocking allegations whose subject has already denied in the past.

Per Complex, Knight recently spoke to Piers Morgan via a prison call. For those unaware, the West Coast executive is behind bars for voluntary manslaughter over a 2015 hit-and-run. This took the life of Terry Carter. Suge expressed criticism of California's three-strikes law as it relates to his case.

However, while referencing this, Suge Knight reignited accusations against Dr. Dre. He alleged that Andre Young paid $20,000 to have Knight killed.

"I’m not supposed to have any strikes," Suge alleged before the five-minute mark of the YouTube video below. "Also, they have proof of the guys with the guns, they got proof of payments where Andre Young paid these guys to kill me with a personal check. $20,000 here, money there. And they all agreed they was paid to kill me."

What Did Suge Knight Go To Prison For?

He also mentioned Dre again while talking about the federal trial of Diddy, an explosive process that Suge Knight already made various allegations and statements about. This isn't the first time he's made these accusations. The former NFL player and his legal team claimed in 2017 that this alleged hit was supposed to take place the same day on which Suge fatally struck Terry Carter. They also referenced an alleged check for $20K.

Dr. Dre reportedly denied these claims in 2017 via a statement from his legal team to TMZ, which called the allegations "absurd." In addition, there was a previous response to these accusations. A representative for Dre reportedly told The FADER in 2016 that he's had "zero interaction" with Knight since leaving Death Row in 1996.